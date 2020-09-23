The World Health Organization (WHO) gave its support to China to deliver the experimental corona virus vaccine to people during clinical trials. A Chinese health official claimed this on Friday. China launched its emergency program in July. Zheng Zhongwei, the country’s National Health Commission official, says the WHO was briefed in late June.Thousands were given vaccines to workers and other limited groups, who were more at risk of infection. However, until then, the impact and safety of the vaccine without a Phase III trial was not well known. Zheng told in a conference that the State Council of China had approved the use of the vaccine under the Emergency Program.



‘WHO Supported’

Zheng claimed, ‘After the approval, the concerned representatives of the WHO’s office in China were informed on 29 June. He understood and supported it. ‘ Beijing has not yet shared full details of the program. The WHO has so far been accused of helping China hide information about the outbreak of the corona virus. The first update of the WHO-made independent panel will come next month.

‘These Vaccines Are Included’

According to the information, at least three vaccine candidates from China National Biotech Group and Cyanovac Biotech have been included. Trial of the three countries is going on in other countries. At the same time, the fourth vaccine made by CanSino Biologics was approved in June for use in the Chinese military.

