The initial approval of the vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic means that donors such as the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and UNICEF can buy it. But supplies are limited because there is only one manufacturer.

“This first initial authorization of a monkeypox vaccine is an important step in our fight against the disease, both in the context of the current outbreak in Africa and in the future,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The head of the UN health agency called for an “urgent” increase in procurement, donations and rollout to get the vaccine to where it is most needed, alongside other response measures.

Under the WHO license, the vaccine can be given to people aged 18 and over as a two-dose regimen. The license says that while the vaccine is not currently licensed for people under 18, it may be used for infants, children and adolescents “in outbreak settings where the benefits of vaccination outweigh the potential risks.”

Nearly 70 percent of cases in Congo — the country hardest hit by monkeypox — are in children under 15, who also account for 85 percent of deaths, officials at the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month.

The Africa CDC said on Thursday that 107 new deaths and 3,160 new cases had been recorded in the past week, just a week after it and the World Health Organization launched a continental response plan.

Monkeypox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes milder symptoms such as fever, chills and body aches. People with more severe cases can develop lesions on the face, hands, chest and genitals.