Wolves are ‘one step away’ from signing Nelson Semedo. New bid submitted yesterday and Barcelona are now ready to accept. Work in progress also on personal terms to be agreed.

On next hours Barça are gonna sell Semedo to #Wolves and Vidal to #Inter. Here we go soon! ? #FCB – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

According to media reports, the Dutch champions are calling for a transfer fee of 20 million euros plus bonuses, while Bayern probably only want to pay ten million euros plus bonuses. An agreement in the golden mean is conceivable.

Bayern Münich have now opened talks with Ajax for Sergiño Dest [first target as per @cfbayern]. Hansi Flick wants him as also Ronald Koeman … Barcelona already contacted his agents but need to sell players [Semedo] before signing new ones [same as Depay deal]. ? #FCB #Bavaria – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

At 19 years of age, Dest fits perfectly into the existing requirement profile. However, one shouldn’t get too many hopes in Spain. Even a possible offer is currently still failing due to the financially very complicated situation and depends heavily on Nelson Semedo’s change. Unlike Bayern, there are currently no talks either with Dest or Ajax Amsterdam.

With the arrival of Thiago Alcantara, however, the Englishman drops again in the ranking after Diogo Jota had already come from Wolverhampton. A fact that was not hidden from the Wolves, who want to lure the winger with a chance of significantly more playing time. For that they would have to put around 25 million euros on the table. As much as Liverpool transferred to Arsenal for the player.

Something that also frustrates their club presidents: “It seems as if Arsenal would not want to pay the asking price for Houssem, or would not be able to, for our best player,” he said publicly. So it remains to be seen: Arsenal coach Mike Arteta had never made a secret of the fact that he urgently needed reinforcements for the London midfield.