In Germany the transfer window closes on October 5th and in the other European top leagues not every club has yet completed its squad planning. A look at the current transfer rumors from the top European clubs.
Since this weekend at the latest, Dele Alli has been one of the hottest candidates for a move. The 24-year-old was once again not appointed to the Tottenham Hotspur squad by coach Jose Mourinho and is clearly on the sidelines. There are enough interested parties for the Englishman. Paris Saint-Germain is said to have already started talks about a commitment. Inter Milan would also like to see the midfielder in the domestic Serie A.
Nelson Semedo will be remembered for a long time as the player who found his personal nemesis against FC Bayern in the person of Alphonso Davies. His days in Barcelona are now numbered. The 26-year-old is reportedly about to join Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Cost: 50 million euros.
Will Sergino Dest be the next promising youngster to join Bayern? Those in charge of the German record champions are at least once sure that the 19-year-old should switch to the Bundesliga before the transfer window closes. Reports of Sports picture According to the player himself, they are already in agreement – now only his club, Ajax Amsterdam, have to be convinced of a transfer.
According to media reports, the Dutch champions are calling for a transfer fee of 20 million euros plus bonuses, while Bayern probably only want to pay ten million euros plus bonuses. An agreement in the golden mean is conceivable.
Although FC Bayern is still the favorite to sign Sergino Dest, FC Barcelona could still interfere with the Champions League winner. After a sobering season that almost drove superstar Lionel Messi out of the Camp Nou, everything for the Catalans is under the motto of upheaval.
At 19 years of age, Dest fits perfectly into the existing requirement profile. However, one shouldn’t get too many hopes in Spain. Even a possible offer is currently still failing due to the financially very complicated situation and depends heavily on Nelson Semedo’s change. Unlike Bayern, there are currently no talks either with Dest or Ajax Amsterdam.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers remain active in the transfer market and aim for a double strike. In addition to Nelson Semedo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from league rivals Liverpool FC will also come. The 27-year-old has so far not been able to fight for a regular place in the starting lineup with the Reds due to injuries, but still made 30 appearances in the championship season.
With the arrival of Thiago Alcantara, however, the Englishman drops again in the ranking after Diogo Jota had already come from Wolverhampton. A fact that was not hidden from the Wolves, who want to lure the winger with a chance of significantly more playing time. For that they would have to put around 25 million euros on the table. As much as Liverpool transferred to Arsenal for the player.
Houssem Aouar has long been associated with a move to the Premier League, more precisely to Arsenal FC. The Gunners, however, have so far hesitated to transfer the required transfer fee of around 55 million euros to Lyon.
Something that also frustrates their club presidents: “It seems as if Arsenal would not want to pay the asking price for Houssem, or would not be able to, for our best player,” he said publicly. So it remains to be seen: Arsenal coach Mike Arteta had never made a secret of the fact that he urgently needed reinforcements for the London midfield.
