A Polish nurse prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech covid vaccine. ADAM WARZAWA / EFE

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was listed late Thursday on the World Health Organization list of emergency medicines. The notification was made after 9:00 p.m. [hora peninsular española] The objective is to facilitate its approval and start to be used in poor countries that have slower or less well-equipped regulatory systems. It also allows organizations such as Unicef ​​or the Latin American branch of WHO, PAHO, to apply it, the organization explains in a statement.

The list of emergency drugs has been designed to facilitate universal access to new developments that arise, ensuring the quality and safety of the drugs included, according to the WHO. For this, the drug is evaluated by its own experts and outside the organization, with the participation of those of regulatory agencies of the countries that have them. It is the first vaccine against covid to receive this classification. For Spain, the EU or the US, this approval comes when the drug had already been approved by the drug agencies themselves and was starting to be used, but it will avoid delays in the rest of the planet.

The WHO highlights the difficulty of distributing a product that needs to be at -70 degrees Celsius, but says it is developing guidelines and plans to help countries manage it.

The validation process of the vaccine is still open, says the WHO, which indicates that the manufacturer must continue to supply the information on its efficacy and safety that it collects. Next Tuesday, January 5, the group of WHO immunization experts will meet to adapt the general vaccination plans that were established in September, when there was no approved drug, to the characteristics of this product. It establishes principles such as that covid vaccines should be of universal and equal access for the entire world population, starting with the groups most vulnerable to infection. Something difficult to achieve since the production capacity of the product is limited and the rich countries have monopolized the first remittances. To avoid this inequality, the WHO has established a mechanism in accordance with the makers of the most promising drugs, Covax, which has already made sure to have 2,000 million doses for the first half of this year.

