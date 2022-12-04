You then stand with your nodding knees, waiting for the car of the driving school that your parents have selected to arrive. Soon you will make your first (for some legal) meters on the public road. So it’s a shame if you, as a starting student, immediately get a fine because you hit the accelerator directly to the bottom. But who actually gets the speeding fine at a driving school? You as a student or the driving instructor?

Fortunately, you don’t have to argue about this with the owner of the driving school. This is all included in our law books. The regulations date back to 1990 and are included in Article 1 of the Traffic Rules and Traffic Signs Regulations. Unfortunately – as is often the case with this kind of rules and laws – there are a number of exceptions.

Do you pay the speeding fine or your driving school?

The law states that in the case of a teaching car, the driving instructor is regarded as the legal driver. You as a student are in fact a passenger, despite the fact that you have the steering wheel in your hands. In the event of an accident, damage or speeding during a driving lesson, the instructor will therefore be held liable. The driving school can also insure itself for this, so you certainly don’t have to worry about having to pay.

If it can be shown that you had alcohol or drugs in your blood during an accident, for example, then the receipt can be deposited with you. But only if the instructor does not know about this. If you’re still half belched from yesterday’s party in the car with a strong alcohol smell around you, then it’s the instructor’s job not to let you drive.

Keep in mind that everything we mentioned above applies if you don’t have a driver’s license. So do you drive your mom’s car who happens to be a driving instructor or do you have a driver’s license and want to overcome your fear of driving? Then you as a driver are liable. Have fun and good luck with getting your driver’s license and don’t forget; never drink and drive. Is really better.