If no one bought the winning number of the Christmas Giveaway and the millions of euros destined for the Jackpot prize will remain unallocated would go to the state coffersspecifically to the Treasury. Although it has never happened that the Jackpot prize is deserted, in that hypothetical case, the State would benefit by keeping the entire money from the prizes not distributed in the draw.

Is this is unlikely to happen due to the structure of the draw. There are 185 series for each number and each series is divided into tenths, which adds up to a total of 1,850 tenths per number. This amount can increase if they are subdivided into the usual shares.

A significant source of income for the Government

In addition to the excitement it generates and the happiness for the winners, the National Lottery Christmas Draw is aa significant source of income for the Government of Spain.

The margin between what is issued and what is allocated to prizes, which is usually more than 1,000 million euros in potential terms, does not remain completely in the public coffers. Part of this sum covers Lottery commissions for selling tenths and those they receive for distributing the prizes. However, this difference does provide an approximation of the benefit that the State obtains from the classic Christmas Raffle. The State benefits enormously from this business.









30 million euros unclaimed every year

According to sources from the State Lottery and Betting Society, the overall amount of prizes that are not claimed for the Christmas Draw It is usually around 30 million euros every year, “although it is very variable,” they point out. “In crisis years it is usually lower because people are more concerned about claiming their prizes.”

Loterías places special emphasis on highlighting that the prizes have an expiration period of three months and therefore They must be claimed before March 22, 2024and also that to collect them the ticket or purchase receipt must be presented. Prizes can be collected at the lottery administration if they are equal to or less than 2,000 euros and only at authorized financial institutions if they exceed that amount.