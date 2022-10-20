Among the moments of greatest apprehension that Formula 1 has experienced this year we cannot forget the start of the British Grand Prix, conditioned by a maxi accident at the first corner which mainly involved the Chinese driver of Alfa Romeo. Zhou Gunayu. In fact, his car took off using a rival car as a springboard, overturning over and over in the escape route, until it ended its pirouettes behind the pile of tires that determines the end of the escape route, forcing the unfortunate driver to Shanghai to be stuck upside down for several minutes before rescuers were able to free him.

Along with those dramatic images, those of George Russellhe was also involved in the accident, which he was ran out of his Mercedes to immediately ascertain Zhou’s health condition. A Russell on that occasion, despite the red flag had stopped the GP, it was then prevented from resuming the race despite his protests. In fact, his W13 had ‘only’ a puncture and was theoretically able to continue the event.

Now the occurrence of a similar circumstance was better regulated by the FIA. The new article of the 2022 sporting regulations, al point 26.18in fact establishes that “Any car abandoned on the circuit by its driver, even temporarily, will be considered as having been withdrawn from that session“. In case of Red flag, as happened at Silverstone, however, the situation may be slightly different. The new regulation provides in fact a ‘clause’ for drivers who leave the car on the track during the suspension in a GP or in a sprint race. “In exceptional circumstances – reads in the new article added to the regulation – cars abandoned on the circuit during a suspension of a sprint session or a race may be authorized to participate in the resumption of that sessionprovided they have not been abandoned due to a mechanical problem, damage to the car or to gain an advantage“.