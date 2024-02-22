The Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip leave nearly 100 fatalities in the last 24 hours alone. The human losses increase after the bombings by the troops of the Jewish-majority country hit Khan Younis and Rafah, in the south of the enclave, with special force, between the night of Wednesday and the early hours of this Thursday, February 22. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted that the Gazan territory has become a “death zone” after denouncing the atrocities that are being recorded. Meanwhile, a shooting attack by three Palestinians left at least one person dead and five wounded near Jerusalem.

Rafah, under continuous fire from the air, while a ground incursion by the Israeli Army remains latent.

The Al Farouk mosque was reduced to ruins and several houses and the facades of adjacent buildings were destroyed by Israeli bombardments during the night of Wednesday and the early hours of Thursday, February 22, in that city in the extreme south of Gaza, where Most of the population is internally displaced.

“We couldn't sleep. The sound of explosions and planes above us didn't stop,” described Jehad Abouemad, 34, who lives in a tent with his family in Rafah.

The assaults also impacted the neighboring city of Khan Younis and other towns. At least 97 died and 130 were injured in these operations in the last 24 hoursindicated the local Ministry of Health.

However, the death toll may be higher, as several residents were left under the rubble or in areas inaccessible to emergency services, local officials emphasize.

“Israeli occupation planes attacked a house of the Qatifan family in the Al-Sabra neighborhood in the center of the city, causing the death of seven people and several casualties, mostly children,” the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. , which cited medical sources, referring to attacks in Gaza City, in the north of the enclave, where some families still remain.

File-A house devastated after an Israeli attack in Rafah, February 21, 2024. © Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Gaza health authorities also reported the deaths of at least 20 people in airstrikes on two houses in the central Gaza Strip.

The loss of human life is incessant, the vast majority civilians. All in a besieged territory where its inhabitants cannot leave. According to the latest report from the health portfolio issued this Thursday, 29,410 Palestinians have died under Israeli fire since the offensive began more than four months agoin response to the Hamas attack on October 7, which killed 1,200 people and kidnapped around 240.

Israel wants to return displaced people to northern Gaza

Amid reports of deaths by Israeli troops, The Army of that country assured that it resumed operations in Gaza City, where, according to its statement, it killed around 20 alleged Hamas fighters. and destroyed dozens of targets of the Islamist group.

However, human rights organizations and several governments, including recently the United States, point out that Israel's retaliation has been “overreaching.”

This Thursday, according to local press reports, it was learned that the Israeli Prime Minister indicated that his military forces have the objective of returning the residents of that part of the enclave to northern Gaza, once security is restored.

“In the south, we have a simple goal: total victory (…) We are on the path to the elimination of Hamas and the release of our hostages. We will not rest until we achieve total victory,” according to a statement by Netanyahu, cited by the Times of Israel newspaper.



Thousands of Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza move south, as Israeli tanks advance and attack more sites in the enclave, including several hospitals and a school, in the Gaza Strip, November 10, 2023. © Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

“In the north, our goal is simple: give back to residents. To get residents back, we have to get back the sense of security and to get the sense of security back, we have to get back security and we will,” he continued.

It is not clear when these new transfers would occur. Meanwhile, calls continue from the international community for the Jewish-majority state to refrain from launching a land incursion into the south, as it has recently warned. Benjamin Netanyahu's government promises “evacuations” to “minimize as much as possible” civilian deaths. So far, he has not reported how he would do so.

WHO: Gaza has become a “death zone”

After more than four months of siege against Gazans, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stressed that the conditions in Gaza are “inhumane” and the enclave has become a “zone of death”.

“What world do we live in when people can't get food or water, when they can't walk to seek medical care?” What world do we live in when health workers risk being bombed while saving lives or when hospitals have to close because There is no electricity or medicine… or because they become military objectives,” Tedros questioned.

Furthermore, the WHO representative denounced that since the current war began, severe malnutrition has risen from 1% to more than 15% and the situation will worsen as the violence continues and access to humanitarian aid is prevented.

“We need a ceasefire now. We need the hostages to be released,” asked the director general of the WHO in a press conference.

At least one dead and five injured after armed attack near Jerusalem

The violence within the framework of the war in Gaza continues to spread to other Palestinian territories. According to Israeli authorities, this Thursday three Palestinians opened fire on motorists near an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, near disputed Jerusalem.

The incident left one person dead and five injured, emergency services said. One woman was seriously injured, Israel's ambulance service said.

Regarding the alleged attackers, the Police assured that agents of the institution and civilians at the scene shot and killed two of the armed men and wounded the third.

Breaking News: Shooting attack on Route Highway 1 near Ma'ale Adumim, 4.3 miles east of Jerusalem in Judea on Thursday morning. 3 terrorists came with automatic weapons and started shooting at vehicles. One dead, and 7 wounded. The murdered man was later identified as Matan… pic.twitter.com/53FGAzuJQB — The Jewish Voice (@TJVNEWS) February 22, 2024



Likewise, Israeli authorities stated that the attackers were residents of Bethlehem, a Palestinian city in the West Bank.

Israel's Minister of National Security, the far-right Itamar Ben-Gvir, took advantage of what happened to call for more roadblocks to be erected, assuring that Israeli security is “above” the freedom of movement of Palestinians.

Since the escalation of the conflict began, the deaths of Palestinian citizens at the hands of the Israeli military and extremist settlers have also increased, which is why the US Government even imposed sanctions against those involved in these events.

Israel assures that it is looking for future Gazan officials “without ties to Hamas”

While discussions continue about what would happen to the Gaza Strip when the ongoing lethal war ends, new plans are being released from Israel.

The Jewish-majority government is seeking to recruit Palestinians without ties to Hamas to manage civil affairs in areas of the Gaza Strip, designated as testing grounds, for the future administration of the territory after the current conflict ends, a government official said Thursday. Netanyahu government.

The plan would exclude any employees of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. “Those who participated or did not condemn October 7 are excluded,” the source stated.

“We are looking for the right people to take power (…) But it is clear that it will take time, because no one will want to run if they believe that Hamas will put a bullet in their head,” added the Israeli official.

The new scenario for Gaza would proceed once Israel meets its stated goal of “eliminating” Hamas.



File-Palestinians walk along a main street in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on February 19, 2024. © Mohammed Abed/AFP

The project “could end once Hamas has been destroyed and poses no threat to Israel or Gazans,” the official added, quoted by Reuters.

However, Benjamin Netanyahu's Administration has not yet confirmed that information.

Until last November, Netanyahu had a different plan. Then, during an interview with the American network 'ABC News', the prime minister stated that his troops would assume control of the enclave for an “unlimited” time to guarantee the security of the Israelis.

Subsequently, his Administration has been clarifying that position and some of its officials have indicated that their country has no intention of reoccupying Gaza.

With Reuters, EFE and local media