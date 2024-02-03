Wolff warned the technicians

“We will make noise” the Ferrari team principal had said Frederic Vasseur about the purchasing campaign by the Scuderia di Maranello to replenish the ranks of the technical staff. The French manager had declared at the beginning of 2023 that he had identified which was the most lacking department in Ferrari and the 'top guy' stolen from Mercedes is Loic Serratire and suspension expert who will arrive in Maranello at the end of 2024.

From a 'top guy' in terms of the technical aspect, Ferrari then moved on to signing the most successful driver in the history of F1. Lewis Hamilton will arrive in Maranello starting from 2025 with a multi-year contract, an operation for which the concept of “we will make noise” It's reductive to say the least. Hamilton could replicate what happened in the mid-1990s with Michael Schumacher. The German driver left Benetton to join Ferrari and brought with him Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn, technicians of absolute caliber who became pillars of the Ferrari's successes as much as the Kaiser.

Toto Wolff has in fact already warned the leading Mercedes technicians that with Hamilton's farewell an assault from Ferrari is to be expecteda second wave of 'raiding' on the Brackley-Brixworth axis after the one already put into practice by Red Bull which drew from the Mercedes basin with staggering fees to start the Powertrains division led by former Mercedes Ben Hodgkinson.