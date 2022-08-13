Sensational at the Cibali. But also at San Siro. Or that time in Turin. In Florence. Or in Genoa. Sensational at the Olimpico. Sensational everywhere. Sensational to the nth degree because on the first day – when the curtain rises on the championship – everything has a different echo and the clamor – when the prediction is subverted – is really great. Fantozzi would say (hoarse voice, he clinging to the eaves, glass shattered, the noise of a commentary from inside the house): who made the flop?