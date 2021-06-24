The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized for the first time that children and adolescents can be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Updated recommendations posted on website organizations.

The text notes that children and adolescents tolerate COVID-19 more easily than adults.

“Therefore, if they are not in a group with a higher risk of severe COVID-19, they need to be vaccinated less urgently than the elderly, people with chronic diseases and health care workers,” said the WHO.

Earlier, the organization noted that there is “not enough data” about the use of vaccines for children.

Earlier in May, WHO spoke about the implications of the coronavirus pandemic on children’s health. Long-term quarantine restrictions are driving an increase in childhood obesity, according to the European Regional Office. WHO experts managed to find out that almost a third of children aged six to nine are overweight, which appeared due to school closures and restrictions on activity.

Four vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia. The first drug to be registered was Sputnik V, which is based on the human adenovirus. Then three more domestic vaccines were registered – EpiVacCorona, KoviVak, as well as the one-component Sputnik Light.