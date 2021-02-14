No new mutations of the coronavirus have yet been encountered in Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the World Health Organization in this country Jarno Habicht.

However, the expert noted that in Ukraine it is not possible to do appropriate analyzes.

According to him, recently several samples were sent to the sequencing center, so a response will be received in the near future. RIA News…

Currently, Ukraine does not have its own laboratory to identify new strains of coronavirus; it is planned to create it in the first half of this year.

In mid-December, it became known about the discovery in Britain of a new mutation of the coronavirus. This strain, according to preliminary estimates, can be 70% more infectious than normal.

Today, the head of the WHO international expert group, Peter Ben Embarek, said that in December 2019, in Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of COVID-19 occurred, at least one thousand people were infected with various strains of coronavirus.

According to him, a study of the samples showed that at that time there were at least 13 different mutations of the virus.