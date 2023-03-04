Who finds a friend finds a treasure: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Network 4

Tonight, Saturday 4 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Who Finds a Friend Finds a Treasure, a 1981 film directed by director Sergio Corbucci, will be broadcast. It is the twelfth of sixteen films starring the couple Bud Spencer and Terence Hill. All the information in detail below.

Plot

Alan is a young man who bets on horses draining the savings of his old uncle Brady, who has been telling him for some time about a fabulous treasure hidden on a desert island in the Pacific Ocean. Pursued by loan sharks to whom he owes a lot of money, he clandestinely takes refuge on the boat of Charlie, a navigator about to leave on a solo cruise around the world, sponsored by the Puffin jam manufacturer. When Charlie discovers Alan on board he is initially furious, but the two soon come to a truce, until Charlie realizes that Alan has hijacked the boat towards Treasure Island.

Who finds a friend finds a treasure: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Who Finds a Friend Finds Treasure, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Terence HillAlan Lloyd

Bud SpencerCharlie O’Brian

Sal Borgese: Anulu

John FujiokaKamasuka

Louise BennettMama

Herb Goldstein – Uncle Brady

Claudio Ruffini: Kador

Tom Tully: The Navy Captain

Kainowa Lauritzen: Alua

Terry Moni MapuanaUla

Mirna Seya: Ola

Salvatore Basile as Frisco Joe

Giovanni Cianfriglia: Frisco Joe’s man

Riccardo Pizzuti: Frisco Joe’s man

Vincenzo Maggio: Frisco Joe’s man

Roberto Messina: pirate with headphones

