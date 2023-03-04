Who finds a friend finds a treasure: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Network 4
Tonight, Saturday 4 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Who Finds a Friend Finds a Treasure, a 1981 film directed by director Sergio Corbucci, will be broadcast. It is the twelfth of sixteen films starring the couple Bud Spencer and Terence Hill. All the information in detail below.
Plot
Alan is a young man who bets on horses draining the savings of his old uncle Brady, who has been telling him for some time about a fabulous treasure hidden on a desert island in the Pacific Ocean. Pursued by loan sharks to whom he owes a lot of money, he clandestinely takes refuge on the boat of Charlie, a navigator about to leave on a solo cruise around the world, sponsored by the Puffin jam manufacturer. When Charlie discovers Alan on board he is initially furious, but the two soon come to a truce, until Charlie realizes that Alan has hijacked the boat towards Treasure Island.
Who finds a friend finds a treasure: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of Who Finds a Friend Finds Treasure, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Terence HillAlan Lloyd
- Bud SpencerCharlie O’Brian
- Sal Borgese: Anulu
- John FujiokaKamasuka
- Louise BennettMama
- Herb Goldstein – Uncle Brady
- Claudio Ruffini: Kador
- Tom Tully: The Navy Captain
- Kainowa Lauritzen: Alua
- Terry Moni MapuanaUla
- Mirna Seya: Ola
- Salvatore Basile as Frisco Joe
- Giovanni Cianfriglia: Frisco Joe’s man
- Riccardo Pizzuti: Frisco Joe’s man
- Vincenzo Maggio: Frisco Joe’s man
- Roberto Messina: pirate with headphones
Streaming and TV
Where to see Who Finds a Friend Finds a Treasure on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast today – Saturday 4 March 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Play.it.
