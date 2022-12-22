WHO fears: “China could omit data on deaths from Covid-19” Mike Ryan, director of emergencies for the World Health Organization (WHO) said: “China reports relatively low numbers of admissions to intensive care (for Covid-19, ed). But from what we hear, intensive care is becoming saturated ”.

The WHO official added: “I would not say that China is deliberately failing to inform us about the situation, I think they are behind the curve (of infections, ed)”.

The end of the pandemic

Until a few days ago, WHO was sure: the end of the pandemic was imminent. However, the images arriving from China have rekindled new fears among international experts.

For this reason, the WHO has asked for “more precise data to be able to assess the risk” and called for an acceleration on vaccines.

It will be difficult to get certainties from Beijing, because according to data published by the government, there have been no deaths due to Covid-19 in the last two days.

The reason would be to be found in the new victim counting system. On Tuesday 20 December, the National Health Commission clarified that from now on the deaths of positive patients will be recorded as “deaths from Covid-19” only if the death is actually caused only by respiratory complications brought by the virus. In the presence of previous pathologies, therefore, Covid will no longer be indicated as a cause of death.

This is why, despite the fact that Beijing has been hit by an unprecedented wave of infections for two weeks, there have been no deaths of positive patients.

“We rely on anecdotes”

Mike Ryan admits that his department is relying on “anecdotal” to assess the state of the Covid-19 surge in China.

One such anecdote concerns the Deji hospital in Shanghai. According to data released by Deji, out of 25 million inhabitants of Shanghai, 5.4 million people tested positive for Covid-19. The estimate indicates that by the end of the year it will reach 12 million.

The Beijing National Health Commission today recorded 3,030 symptomatic infected people, 45 serious cases and zero deaths. The authorities have also stopped registering asymptomatic cases or with mild symptoms for 10 days.

The authorities announce the increase in intensive care beds and have ordered the pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the production of antipyretic and antivirals.

Outdated vaccines

China has developed 9 domestic vaccines. These, however, have not yet been updated for the Omicron variant. The administrations on the elderly population were also few.

The Washington State Department said it needs to be vigilant because in this situation there is the possibility that the coronavirus will still mutate as it spreads in China. This could represent “a new threat to the world’s population”.

On Wednesday, December 21, a shipment of BioNTech vaccines departed from Germany. This is the first shipment from Europe to China since 2020.

The doses, however, can only be administered to German citizens residing in China. About 20 thousand people. It is the result of an agreement signed in November 2022 between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Xi Jinping.

The US administration has offered cooperation to Beijing, but given the political rivalry between the two superpowers it seems highly unlikely that the Chinese will accept massive supplies of US-made drugs.

The numbers of the Covid-19

Almost 700 million infections and more than six million deaths have been recorded worldwide due to the pandemic.

China in total has counted 5,241 deaths, almost all in the disastrous first three months of Wuhan between January and March 2020. 90 percent of cases in this wave appear to be asymptomatic, but the mortality so low among Chinese patients with symptoms seems implausible in the face of world statistics, which oscillate between 2,400 and 3,000 deaths per million inhabitants. While China is stuck at 3 per million.