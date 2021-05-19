Melita Vujnovich, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia, hopes that the organization’s inspectors will be able to complete a safety assessment of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine during the coming summer.

“Countries that do not have a strong agency for evaluating a vaccine or drug can use the WHO assessment, which will be detailed <...> and based on this they can make national registrations,” Vujnovic said on the air of the radio station.Moscow speaking“.

She also noted that the WHO assessment does not provide a guarantee that the drug will acquire “approved” status for distribution in other countries.

“It is just needed for all agencies to buy the vaccine because we cannot use the assessment of national regulators. And each country must accept its own vaccine registration, ”- said the representative of the WHO.

Vujnovic also added that WHO does not have the right to disclose information on the progress of the vaccine evaluation, since the representatives of the organization sign the corresponding agreement, so she can no longer provide any information on this account.

Earlier on the same day, Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), announced that there was reliable information that the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Europe was being delayed on orders from the high offices of the European Union (EU). He noted that it is up to the citizens of European countries and law enforcement agencies to understand the reasons for what is happening.

On March 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the growing interest in Sputnik V abroad, despite the deliberate discrediting of the vaccine and informational stuffing. According to him, the statements of EU officials about the “uselessness” of Sputnik V make one think that they are defending the interests of individual companies, and not citizens of the Union.

The European regulator EMA began the procedure for the consecutive examination of the registration dossier of Sputnik V in early March. A month earlier it became known that the EU regulator completed scientific consulting on Sputnik V and gave the developer the opportunity to apply for registration of the drug in the European Union, which the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) did, but no decision has yet been made.

The world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 was registered in the Russian Federation on August 11, 2020. Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center.