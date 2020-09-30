Six months after the start of the pandemic on the African continent, the World Health Organization discusses the possible reasons for the low rate of infection on the African continent.

Africa has been relatively spared from the coronavirus pandemic and the number of infections has been declining in the past two months. “Since July 20, the region has experienced a sustained decline in new cases of Covid-19 “, precise a statement from the World Health Organization (WHO). Since February 14, 2020, when the first case of Covid-19 was diagnosed in Egypt, more than 1.4 million people have been infected on a continent where no country has been spared.

“Africa has not experienced an exponential spread (of) Covid-19 as many feared at the start, said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa. Deaths attributed to Covid-19 have also remained low. ” The disease has killed more than 35,000 people across the continent. A figure similar to the number of deaths recorded by Italy alone. Several hypotheses have been put forward by the UN agency to explain the unique profile of the pandemic in Africa.

The measures taken by States to restrict the movement of populations, the demographic profile and the way of life of Africans appear to have contributed to an evolution “different” of the epidemic.

Quick and “drastic” measures

Matshidiso Moeti recalled at a press conference, on September 24, 2020, that the speed of the reaction of countries to contain the epidemic had played a major role. From March 2020, the States “took very important decisions very early on and imposed drastic measures ” to limit the displacement of populations and gatherings. The regional director stresses that they are all the more commendable as they have a heavy socio-economic impact. The responsiveness of countries is combined with other factors.

A more “isolated” continent

With the exception of a few countries like South Africa and those in North Africa, “Africa is less connected internationally”. The continent thus ended up being less exposed. In addition, mobility within States is limited by the level of development of transport infrastructure and equipment. “It makes a difference as to the intensity with which the virus will spread in a country. These are factors that must be taken into account.”, said Dr Moeti.

A young population

“The pandemic has manifested itself mainly in a younger age group and has been more pronounced in a few countries”, underlines the WHO. “The structure of the population makes a big difference, insists Dr Moeti. In most African countries, around 3% of the population is over the age of 65. “

The head of the WHO Africa office explains that the countries that have recorded the highest mortality rates are those where the age pyramid has other characteristics. This is the case of Algeria, where the over 65s represent 10% of the population, or of South Africa where this figure is turning. “around 5%”.

When young people are infected, they become less seriously ill or die less from the disease. According to the WHO, “About 91% of cases of Covid-19 infection in sub-Saharan Africa are people under the age of 60, and more than 80% of cases are asymptomatic”.

Another way of life

Drawing a parallel on the situation of the elderly in Africa and the West, Dr Moeti noted that they generally live with their relatives in African societies, unlike in Western countries where they are grouped together in retirement homes. Places that have become epidemic centers.

Another protection linked to the way of life of Africans, the virus “does not spread very well outside and Africa has a large population which is rural and spends a lot of time outside”, Francisca Mutapi, professor of global health, infection and immunity at the University of Edinburgh (UK) told the WHO press conference.

If hypotheses tend to be confirmed, researchers continue their investigations to better understand the dynamics of Covid-19 in Africa. “We are learning a little more every day”, assures Dr Moeti.