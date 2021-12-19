The World Health Organization continues to evaluate the technical dossier for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, said international organization spokesman Margaret Harris. transfers RT.

She named the reason for the delay in approving the Russian drug. More data on the vaccine is awaiting WHO, Harris said.

“But the assessment, the process, continues,” she said. The specialist called the allegations that an international organization licenses only Western drugs a lie.

She cited as examples the organization-approved vaccines from China and India. For some of the “traditional Western” drugs, the approval process takes a long time due to the need for a full assessment of all the data, the expert explained.

Earlier, the therapist, presenter Elena Malysheva spoke about the research of the Russian drug in Argentina and Hungary. Malysheva published a post on safety measures during a new outbreak of coronavirus and urged her subscribers to be vaccinated with Sputnik V. She explained the non-recognition of the vaccine by the WHO by the fact that there are no doctors in the organization.