Future covid vaccines will not protect all vaccinated people. 100% efficacy is always a dream, but some of the first vaccines against the new coronavirus may be so far from 100% that they are even worse than having nothing, according to warn now a group of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO).

None of the 33 experimental vaccines that are already in human trials have yet to prove their safety and efficacy. “There is a danger that political and economic pressures to rapidly introduce a Covid-19 vaccine could lead to the widespread deployment of a vaccine that is actually very ineffective, for example, only reducing the incidence of Covid-19 among 10% and 20% ”, alert the experts, among them the Colombian doctor Ana María Henao, coordinator of the WHO Diagnosis and Vaccine Research and Development Plan. The Government of Donald Trump has already promised to have doses of the first vaccines in October in the US, just in time for the final stretch of the election campaign. The US presidential elections are on November 3.

It is not clear what the threshold of effectiveness will be necessary to stop the pandemic. WHO prefers a single-dose vaccine with more than 70% efficacy, but would settle for a two-dose vaccine with 50% efficacy, according to limits set in April. A recent simulation – led by the researcher Bruce Lee, from the City University of New York – suggests that, to prevent new epidemics without other control measures, the vaccine would have to offer an efficacy of 60% if it is inoculated to everyone, of more than 70% if only injects three out of four citizens and 80% if only 60% of the population is vaccinated.

“We still don’t know what the efficacy will be [de las actuales vacunas experimentales]”, He acknowledged three weeks ago Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases In any case, even an idyllic vaccine that is 100% effective would not be very useful if half the citizens choose not to inject it, according to Lee’s simulation.

“The use of an ineffective vaccine could worsen the covid-19 pandemic if the authorities mistakenly assume that it reduces the risk substantially, or if vaccinated people mistakenly believe that they are immune, reducing other control measures of the covid-19 or its compliance “, warn WHO experts in an article published in the medical journal The Lancet.

The researchers also warn of a phenomenon known as bio-drag or biocreep. The efficacy and safety of current experimental vaccines are analyzed by comparing the results of tens of thousands of vaccinated volunteers against a control group of as many unvaccinated people. If there are far fewer covid patients among those vaccinated and nothing strange is recorded, the vaccine will be effective and safe. But if, in an emergency, an ineffective vaccine is authorized and becomes the standard preventive treatment, the following experimental vaccines would not have to prove that they are better than a placebo, but that they are no worse than the already approved vaccine. The phenomenon of bio-carryover is the possibility that, due to statistical illusions, vaccines that are less and less effective may end up being accepted as equivalent.

WHO proposes an international trial of multiple vaccines at the same time, instead of the current tests of each manufacturer alone

To ensure the effectiveness of future injections, the WHO expert team proposes to study multiple experimental vaccines at the same time, comparing them with each other and with a placebo. The researchers believe that a three- to six-month trial would be enough to identify a vaccine capable of cutting the risk in half. The WHO calls on vaccine developers to join this future multiple analysis, called the Solidarity trial. Some of them – such as the University of Oxford, the American companies Moderna, Inovio, Arcturus Therapeutics and Johnson & Johnson, the German biotech Curevac and the Chinese Cansino Biologics – signed in April a declaration in which they agreed to cooperate and share data. All of them have already begun to test their different experimental vaccines in humans, but for now separately.

“If we start giving people the vaccine, you have to know that no vaccine is 100% effective. Some people will get sick despite my vaccine ”, the Israeli doctor Tal Zaks, scientific director of Moderna, an American biotechnology company that is testing an experimental vaccine, acknowledged a few days ago in EL PAÍS in 30,000 volunteers In the US, Zaks has assured that his greatest concern is that the epidemic be temporarily controlled and, in the absence of infections, it is impossible to know if the vaccine works or not. WHO’s international Solidarity trial would avoid that risk of failure by offering “hundreds” of places to test vaccines.

“A global trial of multiple vaccines with the same shared control group could provide more reliable and faster results […], accelerating the discovery of several safe and effective vaccines, “say the WHO researchers. Among the signatories are Philip Krause, a vaccine expert from the US drug agency (FDA), and epidemiologist Richard Peto, Oxford University, both from the WHO expert group for the Solidarity trial. “The cost of the trial will be a fraction of the social cost of covid-19, and this global collaboration could counter nihilism and nationalism in the field of vaccines,” they add.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has stated that the first doses of the future Oxford vaccine will arrive in Spain in December “if all goes well” in the clinical trials currently underway. That they arrive does not mean that they are administered. The European Medicines Agency estimates that “At least until the beginning of 2021” no vaccine will be in a condition to be licensed.

Rich countries have rushed to reserve experimental vaccines without waiting for clinical trials to end. The objective is to buy time in a pandemic that is currently killing about 40,000 people every week in the world. The EU has preliminary agreements to buy 300 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, 300 million of Sanofi-GSK, 225 million of Curevac, 200 million of Johnson & Johnson and 80 million of Moderna. There are still no guarantees that any of them will work.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter.