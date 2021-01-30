Experts from the World Health Organization in Wuhan visited the city hospital where they were treating the first patients with coronavirus. One of the members of the international delegation, Marion Koopmans, told about this on Twitter.

Jinyintan Hospital specializes in infectious diseases.

“The stories are very similar to those that I heard from our doctors in the intensive care units,” – said Koopmans after visiting the hospital.

WHO specialists arrived in Wuhan to establish the causes of the coronavirus.

Recall that at the end of 2019, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of a disease caused by a new type of coronavirus in Wuhan. On March 11, 2020, WHO announced a coronavirus pandemic in the world.