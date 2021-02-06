WHO expert Peter Dassak told Associated Pressthat the PRC authorities gave the group full access to all the objects, the study of which was necessary to find out the origin of the coronavirus.

Experts in the coming days will analyze the data obtained and consult with Chinese colleagues. The preliminary findings will be presented at a briefing on February 10, after which the expert group will leave China. At the same time, Dasszak stressed that it will probably be possible to establish the exact source of the origin of the virus in years.

WHO specialists arrived in Wuhan to determine the causes of the emergence of a new coronavirus infection in mid-January. After arriving, they were quarantined for two weeks and began work on January 28.

Earlier it was reported that experts from the World Health Organization visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Later, a WHO expert said that the group visited a local seafood market. According to him, “the market is very far from perfect,” hypothetically, “there are all conditions for the spread of the virus.” The experts also visited the hospitals where the first COVID cases were treated.