The World Health Organization announced that its team of experts that it sent to China in an attempt to determine the origin of the Covid-19 epidemic, more than a year after the start of the health crisis, will hold a press conference today.

The organization said in a statement that “the international team that seeks to understand the source of the virus that causes Covid-19 and which ends its four-week visit to Wuhan, China, will hold a press conference with its Chinese colleagues” this afternoon.

While the organization announced in its statement that the press conference will be held at 16:00 (8:00 GMT), the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs later said that the conference will in fact be held at 3:30 pm (07:30 GMT).

The first cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Wuhan in December 2019. Since then, the epidemic has killed more than 2.3 million people in the world.

After the quarantine, which they observed for 14 days, ended, WHO experts visited a number of prominent sites related to the origin of the virus, including a seafood market where the first infections were recorded.

The visit of the Wuhan Virology Institute was one of the most prominent tasks on the experts’ agenda.