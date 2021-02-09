Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) have worked out four versions of the transmission of coronavirus infection to humans – from an animal, an intermediate link, frozen foods, and also due to an incident in a laboratory. About this during press conferences in Wuhan, said the head of the WHO international expert group Peter Ben Embarek.

He stressed that the option with the appearance of COVID-19 as a result of a laboratory leak was considered unlikely, so scientists do not plan to study it in the future. Among the other hypotheses, experts believe that two are the most realistic – infection from an intermediate carrier and through the surface of frozen products. These versions assume that the coronavirus could have been transported from afar. The last of the listed variants of the origin of the virus has not yet been excluded from the list of possible ones.

Earlier, WHO denied rumors of a link between vaccinations and infertility. Keith O’Brien, director of the department of the organization for immunization and vaccines, emphasized that at the moment there are no drugs that could have a similar effect.