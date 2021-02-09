The expert group of the World Health Organization (WHO) presented the results of a study of versions of how the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could get to humans.

According to the head of the expert group Peter Ben Embarek, the version of direct transmission of the virus from bats to humans was considered unlikely, since Wuhan is not located near the habitat of these animals.

At the same time, experts are inclined to conclude that, most likely, there was some intermediate link that became the carrier of the virus. Perhaps this is an animal potentially close to humans. So far, it has not been possible to determine it, writes RIA News…

Embarek also said that so far, researchers have not established the reasons for the outbreak of the virus on the market in Wuhan. “We know that in December there was an outbreak among the people who were there, visited him and worked there. It is still unknown how the virus got to the market and spread there, ”he said.

It is emphasized that the experts considered the version of the leak from the laboratory extremely unlikely.

WHO experts arrived in Wuhan, China to study the origin of the novel coronavirus on January 14. The experts visited the local Huanan seafood market, a number of infectious diseases hospitals in the city, as well as the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Earlier, Liang Wannian, vice rector of the Institute of Public Health and Valeology, Tsinghua University, said that scientists have no evidence that COVID-19 was in Wuhan before December 2019.