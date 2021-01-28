WUHAN (dpa-AFX) – The international team of experts commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) in China to research the origin of the coronavirus is starting its concrete work. The 14-day quarantine in a hotel in the central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan ended on Thursday. The team will start its investigation on Friday, reported the Chinese state television.

The 13 experts want to find out where the new Sars-CoV-2 virus first appeared and where it came from. Due to genetic similarities, it is assumed that it originally came from bats and may have spread to humans via another animal as an intermediate host. But there was also speculation as to whether the virus escaped from a laboratory. China rejected this.

The WHO team wants to do interviews and visit hospitals and the market where infections were discovered for the first time worldwide in early December 2019. Traces of the virus were found particularly at the booths of the wildlife traders. However, there were also infections that could not be traced back to the market.

As in previous months, the 13 experts held video conferences with their Chinese counterparts from the hotel over the past two weeks. The investigation, made possible only after a long tug-of-war, will be carried out together with the Chinese side.

Participants downplayed high expectations. The main thing is to look in cooperation with the Chinese colleagues to see which traces could still be followed, it said. The search for the origin of the virus is considered politically sensitive because China fears it will be denounced as the culprit for the pandemic./lw/DP/jha