The World Health Organization (WHO) assumes that more cases of the monkeypox virus will appear, now that countries are being checked for the presence of the virus more. According to the WHO, the virus has now been diagnosed in at least twelve countries where monkeypox is usually not found. A total of 92 cases are known to the organization and another 28 suspected cases.
