Experts concluded that drugs currently used to treat coronavirus, including Remdesevir, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir and Interferon, have almost no effect on patient mortality.

The edition writes about it Financial Times, citing the World Health Organization’s international multicenter randomized clinical trial. At the same time, the scientific work has not yet been reviewed.

The study examined four of the most promising treatment regimens for coronavirus infection. The specialists used information on the treatment of 11,266 hospitalized with COVID-19.

As a result, experts concluded that these drugs do not reduce the risk of death, nor do they reduce the number of patients who need ventilation.

On Thursday, the WHO European Office said that the organization hopes to receive information from the Russian Federation on the results of clinical trials of all Russian anti-coronavirus vaccines.

The regional office expressed confidence that global testing standards, including the exchange of data with the global community, will be respected.

Currently, Russia has already registered two vaccines against COVID-19. These are Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and a vaccine from the Vector Novosibirsk center.