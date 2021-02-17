The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated the dynamics of mortality from coronavirus. Reported by RIA News with reference to the organization’s weekly epidemiological bulletin.

According to the WHO, 81 thousand deaths from coronavirus were recorded in the world last week, which is ten percent less than the previous week. The number of reported cases of infection with the virus also continues to decline: 2.7 million people fell ill this week, which is 16 percent less than the previous week.

It is noted that new mutations of the coronavirus are spreading in many countries. Thus, the British strain was found in 94 countries, the South African strain in 46 countries, and the Brazilian strain in 21.

Earlier, the WHO representative in Russia, Melita Vuinovich, warned that the third wave of coronavirus would become possible if people were careless. She noted that now the second wave shows a decline around the world. However, since the collective immunity of humanity has not yet developed, the risk of a third wave exists.