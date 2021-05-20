The regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe said Thursday that all coronavirus vaccines approved to date are effective against “all variants.”

However, the international organization asked to continue acting with “prudence” in the face of Covid-19.

So far, the WHO has included the vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm; approval of the Chinese vaccine is also expected in the coming weeks Sinovac and from the russian Sputnik V.

Although the health situation improves in Europe, the evolution of the pandemic still does not allow international travel to resume safely due to “a persistent threat and new uncertainties,” warned Hans Kluge, the WHO director for Europe.

“Is a unpredictable threat“, assured Catherine Smallwood, head of emergency situations at WHO Europe. And she reinforced: “The pandemic did not end.”

According to data from the institution, in the region as a whole (which reaches up to a part of Central Asia), the number of new cases fell 60% in one month, from 1.7 million in mid-April to 685,000 last week .

“We are going in the right direction, but we have to be vigilant (…) the increase in mobility, meeting and physical interactions it may lead to an increase in transmission in Europe, “insisted the regional director, affirming however that essential trips were still authorized.

The reduction of social restrictions has to be carried out in parallel with an increase in the detection, tracing and vaccination.

“There is no zero riskKluge reiterated. vaccines they are perhaps a light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot allow ourselves to be blinded by this light. “

WHO is closely monitoring the evolution of four most prominent variants that it has detected in Europe, and that it calls “of interest” or “worrisome”.

The dominant one in the region is the one detected in the first place in the United Kingdom, but India has already been registered in 26 of the 53 countries that make up the WHO European region.

The Indian mutation, for example, has spread “in many cases” due to international travel, although community transmission has also been detected.

With information from agencies.

