The World Health Organization decreed that the Covid-19 pandemic no longer constitutes a global health emergency, ending an alert that had been in force for 1,191 days. However, the entity warned that the virus continues to circulate and that countries should monitor its evolution.

The World Health Organization (WHO) put an end to the global health emergency due to Covid-19, an important milestone towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people around the world, has put the countries’ economies on the ropes and has left communities devastated.

At its meeting on Thursday, the WHO Emergency Committee recommended declaring the end of the coronavirus crisis a “public health emergency of international concern,” which has been in effect for 1,191 days.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus adopted the suggestion and announced it on Friday: “It is with great hope that I declare that Covid-19 has ended as a global health emergency.” However, he clarified that this does not imply that the pandemic is over because the virus is still circulating, highlighting the recent spikes in infections in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

On January 30, 2020, the WHO emergency committee declared for the first time that Covid-19 represented its highest level of alert, in order to focus international attention on the virus, which was a threat to global health. The measure was also intended to strengthen collaboration to find vaccines and treatments.

Withdrawing that alert is a sign that the world has made significant progress in the fight against the disease.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a UNACA briefing on global health issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 14, 2022. © Reuters/Denis Balibouse

According to WHO data, the mortality rate has decreased from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021, to just over 3,500 in the week of April 24, 2023. For the organization, these data are the reflection of widespread vaccination, the availability of better treatments and a high level of population immunity due to previous infections.

“The battle is not over. We still have weaknesses and those weaknesses that we still have in our system will be exposed by this virus or another virus. And it must be fixed,” warned WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan.

Likewise, the WHO estimates that at least 20 million people have died directly or indirectly from Covid-19, almost three times the official figure. The researchers came to this conclusion after comparing the excess number of deaths worldwide since 2020 with pre-pandemic figures.

Adding 2020 and 2021, almost 15 million excess deaths were due directly to the disease or indirectly through its impact on society, according to the WHO.

In this file photo taken on April 6, 2020, bodies are moved into a refrigerated truck serving as a temporary morgue at Wyckoff Hospital in the New York borough of Brooklyn. The Covid-19 pandemic, which for more than three years has killed millions of people, wreaked economic havoc and deepened inequalities, no longer constitutes a global health emergency, the WHO said on May 5, 2023. © AFP/BRYAN R SMITH

Last week, the head of the UN population estimates section, Patrick Gerland, told AFP that they were still awaiting data on excess deaths in 2022 from India, which may have been the country with the highest number. of victims.

The new status of the disease could slow down international collaboration or cause funding efforts to end or change focus as well.

The WHO does not declare the beginning or end of pandemics, but it did begin to use the term Covid-19 in March 2020, as a strategy to avoid stigmatization after learning that the virus came from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The name Covid-19 is the union of the English words Coronavirus Disease and the year of appearance of the virus, 2019.

Several countries ended the emergency

Since last year, the United States had begun to dismantle the national state of emergency over the pandemic. As of May 11, the Government will stop paying for vaccines and tests for many people and will transfer the responsibility to the commercial market. President Joe Biden claimed in a 2022 speech that the pandemic had come to an end, drawing criticism for his statements.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it will stop reporting and collecting disease data when the national emergency ends, though hospitalization numbers will still be collected nationwide through April 30. of the next year. The virus will be monitored like other respiratory conditions.

In this file photo taken on May 31, 2021, a nurse prepares a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Garlan, western France. © AFP/FRED TANNEAU

For its part, in April 2022, the European Union indicated that the emergency phase of Covid-19 had ended, although the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, considered this Friday that it is “crucial” to continue with surveillance. of the illness.

The WHO statement on Friday comes four months after China ended its long-standing, heavy-handed restrictions after being devastated by a sharp rise in infections.

In many parts of the world, testing has declined and people have stopped wearing masks in public.

Variants and subvariants circulate around the world

Since the Omicron variant of the virus was detected in late 2021, a range of sub-variants have emerged and battled for dominance.

One of the most recent is the XBB.1.16 subvariant that has increased its spread in several countries.

This file photo taken on November 21, 2020 shows an aerial view of the burial site reserved for victims of the COVID pandemic at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. AFP – MICHAEL DANTAS

For the head of the WHO, the appearance of this subvariant “illustrates that the virus is still changing and is still capable of causing new waves of disease and death.”

The WHO has emphasized the importance of countries continuing to monitor variants in real time.

Despite the significant decrease in infections, the virus leaves a legacy with the ‘Long Covid’, a condition that the WHO estimates occurs after 10 percent of coronavirus infections.

Common symptoms often include fatigue, shortness of breath, and a lack of mental clarity, known as brain fog, which continues for at least three months after the initial infection.

With AFP and Reuters