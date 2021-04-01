The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday endorsed the tightening of restrictions in Europe to reverse the advance of the dreaded coronavirus. The infections of the last days advise, according to their experts, to limit mobility as much as possible, reduce social contacts and interrupt activities with a higher risk of contagion. And, above all, accelerate vaccination against covid-19.

Daily cases have risen above Asia and Latin America, the other two worst hit areas in the world, which means that the epicenter of the pandemic is moving to Europe, according to this medical institution. In some countries, you start to fear for the summer if there is no rapid change and the virus stops multiplying.

“The vaccine is the best way to overcome the pandemic”



“The current situation is the most worrying for several months,” WHO stressed about this geographical area. “Vaccines are the best way to overcome the pandemic. Not only do they work, they are also very effective in limiting infections. However, its deployment is unacceptably slow, “denounced the director of the European division, Hans Kluge, endorsing the restrictions for Easter.

On the continent – where a long score of countries apply curfews although others have relaxed the measures – at least four reasons converge that make it an excellent viral cocktail. The fully consolidated presence of the new mutations, the increased transmissibility of the virus, mobility and delay in immunization campaigns, as Kluge made clear. The EU has failed to comply with all vaccination deadlines for the elderly and health personnel. Only 5.7% of the European population has received the double dose until today, compared to spectacular rates such as that of the United States where one in two citizens has passed through the vaccination room.

“We can defeat the virus depending on how we behave”



To complete the map of the situation, we must go back to the contagion data offered by John Hopkins University on Wednesday because yesterday, a holiday in much of Europe, there could be a lower rate of PCR tests or health accounting. The continent registered a total of 217,560 cases in those 24 hours, while in Asia 160,640 were reported and in the Latin American-Caribbean region there were 127,904 new patients. The correlation of infections places the first territory at the epicenter of the new wave. It corroborates that last week European hospitals identified 1.6 million infections, when at the beginning of March their number was below one million.

Everything shows that the great European house is increasingly infected. The WHO de facto supported the French authorities yesterday in their decision to confine their 67 million inhabitants and close schools and institutes. France returns to distance learning and has become a harbinger for the rest of the EU, a warning about a hypothetical but possible new roadmap.

The worst is ahead. In days there will be a peak of cases »

Adam Niezielski – Polish Minister of Health

There are other cases. Italy, with 501 infections per 100,000 inhabitants (255 less than the neighboring gala), has extended the restrictions for several more weeks, while Austria has decreed the closure of the Vienna region until the end of Easter. Then there are Sweden, Finland – which has imposed the mandatory mask and other measures for the first time in the pandemic – Hungary – with a high fatality rate – or Poland. In the latter, with 35,000 new cases in just one day, its Minister of Health, Adam Niezieslki, announced that there will be a strong “peak of hospitalizations” in a maximum of ten days. Meanwhile, in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted on the need to limit social movements and contacts.

Disagreeing partners

“We must accelerate the process by reinforcing the production” of vaccines and “using all the doses” stored, demanded Kluge yesterday in his message from the WHO to European leaders. But the matter does not seem simple: this week the disagreement between the EU states to distribute the ten million doses of the recently received pharmaceutical company Pfizer, still in the air, has become clear.

In this regard, the French Secretary of State for Europe, Clement Beaune, threw a jug of cold water on the aspirations of several leaders – including Merkel and Macron himself – by predicting that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will not authorize the Russian serum Sputnik V “before the end of June.” However, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have bypassed the regulator and already purchased lots of this antiviral, ignoring the EU. Austria will do it next week.