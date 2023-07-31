Public health efforts to reduce tobacco use around the world are making progress, the World Health Organization said in a new report on Monday, as more countries take action against smoking.

There are now 5.6 billion people living in countries that have implemented at least one of the WHO’s recommended measures to protect non-smokers, according to the organization’s latest report on the tobacco epidemic.

However, the organization criticized some countries for not taking more action to reduce tobacco use and to enforce existing rules. According to the World Health Organization, more than 8 million people die each year from tobacco use, most of them in low- or middle-income countries.

Smoking tobacco also has serious repercussions for non-smokers, according to the organization. The organization attributed 1.2 million deaths annually, including 65,000 children, to passive smoking.

Rodger Creech, WHO’s director of health promotion, said effective smoking prevention measures would ensure fewer cancers, heart diseases and breathing problems, all of which come as a result of smoking.