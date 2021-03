MIRRORS A cloud has covered the Region for a whole week, as a metaphor for our hopelessness JOSÉ IBARROLA

These days, like every day, things have happened. Bad things above all, why fool us. Curves, waves, climbs, de-escalations, income and deaths. Unemployment figures. Bourbon hot flashes. A cloud has covered the Region for a whole week, as a metaphor for our hopelessness. Anyway, things. An endless set. And yet