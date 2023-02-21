Today is a very important day for the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Not only did we wake up with the information that a special contract between Nintendo and Microsoft has become a reality, but several important executives of the companies involved in this process have met before the UK Market Competition Authority, or CMA for its acronym in English, where Xbox managers have revealed the dominance that each company has in different markets.

According to Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, the global video game market is dominated by PlayStation, who occupy the first position in development in territories such as Europe and Japan. This is the information he shared:

“-Europe – 80/20 in favor of PlayStation -Japan – 96 / 4 in favor of PlayStation -Global – 70/30 in favor of PlayStation -Sales at the end of 2022: 69 to 31 in favor of PlayStation Do they want to kill the deal and consolidate Sony’s position? Or do you want to open this [Call of Duty] up to 150 million more people?

Microsoft thinks its two deals, with Nvidia and Nintendo, will be enough to convince regulators. Smith on the CMA: “Do you want to kill a deal and cement Sony’s position? Or do you want to open this [Call of Duty] up to 150 million more people? pic.twitter.com/S1M3bmqEY5 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 21, 2023

It is important to mention that This information does not talk about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, rather, it is taking into consideration the performance of the two companies over the past few generations. In this point, Benji-Salesan industry analyst, has pointed out that the installed user base between the two next-generation consoles is more level compared to this new information, although the PS5 saw an increase in sales during the holiday season of 2022.

For now, it appears that Microsoft is hoping that recent contracts with Nintendo and NVIDIA enough to convince global bodies like the FTC and CMA to approve the purchase of Activision Blizzard. On related topics, you can learn more about the contract with Nintendo here. Similarly, these are the new games for Xbox Game Pass.

Editor’s Note:

This is information that many already assumed, it is not a secret that PlayStation is a more popular console than Xbox, especially in regions like Japan. The question is, are these details that Sony also has? Will this play a role in the opinion of the FTC and CMA? Looks like we won’t have to wait long for an answer.

Via: VGC