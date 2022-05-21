the second season of “The House of the Famous” is giving something to talk about. This Thursday, May 19, each participant had to go to the confessional and nominate a couple of them: two votes for their first nominee and one for their second nominee. The main rule is that at least four are selected. In the event of a tie for fourth place, there is a risk that more inhabitants remain.

On this occasion, the Peruvian television presenter and lawyer, Laura Bozzo, managed to save herself, but received two votes from the house’s participants. One of them was the Puerto Rican singer and actor, Osvaldo Ríos, who gave Laura a point, because he did not collaborate or help in the house. The second person who voted for the former host was Natalia Alcocer, since she did not like the comment made by the television host.

They criticize Laura Bozzo for not cooperating in the house

Laura Bozzo has been criticized for not helping with the cleaning in “The House of Celebrities 2”. The public and some members of the reality show point out that the television presenter spends the competition sleeping or talking with her classmates, while the others do the housework.

Moreover, through the social network Twitter different memes of Laura Bozzo were published in the form of mockery. Keep in mind that the participants have no idea what is happening in the real world.

I love memes @laurabozzo what do you get from LCDLF pic.twitter.com/idOoeCYNaS – Jucar Ost (@JucarOst) May 19, 2022

The former Acapulco Shore are nominated

Brenda Zambrano and ‘Potro’ Caballero are the new nominees for “La Casa de los Famosos 2″. In terms of votes, Natalia was the contestant who received 14 points, followed by Brenda with 10. On the other hand, Nacho received nine, while Potro only received six.

The participants who voted for Brenda Zambrano indicated that they wanted to have a calmer environment and the former reality girl was the opposite.