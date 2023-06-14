The funeral of Silvio Berlusconi took place this afternoon at the Milan Cathedral. Many people went to Piazza Duomo to pay a last tribute to the former prime minister, amidst AC Milan flags, those who supported him politically and those who followed his commercial TV over the years. Berlusconi’s funeral was followed live, among others, by a long special on Tg5.

Connecting from Piazza Duomo, in front of the crowd, is the journalist Elena Guarnieri: “Perhaps you can see in the images I shot, the banner, with that phrase. Listen now, listen,” the correspondent said. At that point the chorus rises from the square “Who does not jump is a communist”. The reporter then stopped, visibly excited. A typically football choir that has been translated into politics. The images immediately went viral on social media.

The Tg5 correspondent then revealed: “We were waiting for him in Rome for some work commitments, we knew he would be subjected to visits and hospitalizations, but we would never have thought the worst, we didn’t expect him”.