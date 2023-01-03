Keenan Cahill, the famous YouTuber who entertained millions of people around the world, has died. He didn’t make it through heart surgery

His face has become very well known on the web thanks to YouTube. Keenan Cahill has made millions of people smile with her hilarious lip sync videos.

Unfortunately, the very sad news of his passing has spread, ha lost his life on December 29, 2022, at the age of 27 years old.

The world of the web, especially the younger generation who have spent years following him on YouTube, is shocked. Many in the last few hours have wanted to remember him for his own charisma and for the joy that he managed to radiate through his videos.

Keenan Cahill’s success thanks to viral videos

He had become famous in 2010, after a video of her lip-singing a Katy Perry song was released. After the footage went viral, she started having fame all over the world, even managing to make a video together with 50 Cent. Thanks to the latter he has reached more than 60 million views and other stars have contacted him for one appearance in their videos. Among them: Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Cody Simpson, Flo Rida, Jennifer Aniston and Maroon 5.

Keenan Cahill discovered as a child that he has Maroteaux-Lamy syndromean autosomal recessive metabolic disorder.

The youtuber, two years after his birth, suffered a bone marrow transplantnecessary to slow down the disease, but not to defeat it.

Over the years he has had to undergo one enzyme replacement therapyto blood transfusions and various surgeries to relieve intracranial pressure. Unfortunately, last December 15th, it was his turn to heart. After the surgery, the doctors were forced to hook him up to the machines and were unable to do anything more to save his life.

Just a week earlier, he had published his latest post on Instagram, asking his many fans to wish him good luck before the operation.