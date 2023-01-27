Everyone remembers her for her beauty, her talent and her kindness. But few know why Doris Day did not want a funeral

She was one of Hollywood’s most famous and loved stars, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 97. The entertainment world has always wondered why the historic actress and singer Doris Day did not want a funeral or even a burial.

After a long time, he was her close friend and manager Bob Basharato answer the question. Doris Day died in 2019 at her home in Carmel Valley, California. She contracted bad pneumonia at the age of 97.

Immediately, the news spread that the actress had expressed a request not to want any funeral or burial. She was cremated and his ashes scattered.

Me why did you choose not to have a tombstone to be remembered forever by the whole world? Bob said that Doris Day he had difficulty accepting death and refused to talk about anything that concerned her, even when it came to her beloved four-legged friends. When these had to be put down, she couldn’t stay close to them and asked someone to take care of them until the last moment.

Those same animals that he mentioned in his will and entrusted to care of another loving person. They were his only concern.

Doris Day’s big heart

In 2020, the well-known actress auctioned off her assets and managed to raise $3 million to create a horse rescue and adoption centerto help all those abused and neglected.

In the 70s he founded the Doris Day Animal Foundationfighting to help all animals in need and struggling against the use of furs.

She never let her stardom affect her and who she was, and she was always the Cincinnati little girl who was amazingly talented and went around the world and did what she loved to do in spite of herself.

He donated his entire estate to charity.

A celebrity that will never be forgotten

Doris Say’s career began in the 1950s after starring in films such as Pillow Talk, Love Me or Leave Me and The Man Who Knew Too Much.

has become abig screen icon, one of the most famous actresses in the golden years of Hollywood. Thanks to her fame, she managed to get her voice heard from activist to help all the animals.

In the following years, she also became famous as singer, winning a Grammy. His songs live on in the heart of the whole world. Among the most famous: Sentimental Journey, Secret Love and Que Sera Sera.