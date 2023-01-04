The World Health Organization (WHO) reported this Wednesday (4) that the health authorities in China had finally submitted data on cases of Covid-19 to the entity’s group of experts, particularly genome sequencing, and stressed that so far it had not identified any virus mutations in them.

“No new variants or significant mutations were identified in the publicly available sequencing data,” the WHO said in a statement after a meeting of the expert group on the evolution of Covid-19 with representatives of the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC).

The meeting, held on Tuesday (3) after numerous WHO requests to China to share more information about the current explosion of cases in the Asian giant, presented data on more than 2,000 positive Covid-19 genomes collected and sequenced since 1 December 2022.

The WHO clarified that 97.5% of genomes sequenced and shared by China belong to the omicron subvariants BA 5.2 and BF.7, according to the analyzed cases of travelers from China who were analyzed in other countries.

Despite growing collaboration between Chinese officials and the WHO (who held a previous meeting on December 30), the Geneva-based organization insisted that China “should maintain high levels of sequencing” and share them quickly.

“This is essential for a global risk assessment”, emphasized the WHO, which also asked other countries to maintain laboratory tests and send data to the entity’s specialists as soon as possible.

In similar terms, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom commented on Wednesday that the organization continues to ask China for “more reliable and faster data on hospitalizations and deaths”.

Tedros also insisted that China’s lack of information has been part of the reason why many countries have implemented new restrictions on travelers from China, after a wave of cases whose true extent is still unknown.

“With the virus circulating in China at such high levels, it is understandable that some countries are taking measures that they believe are in place to protect their citizens,” he said.

Tedros also stressed that the WHO remains concerned about the risk to life that the explosion of cases in China may represent, and insisted that China must move forward with vaccination to prevent hospitalizations, serious cases and deaths.