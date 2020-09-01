For the regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO), “localized” confinements cannot be ruled out.

No more need to seal off like at least March. Europe can live with Covid-19 without a vaccine and without return necessary for new generalized confinements, said on Tuesday 1 September the regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Old Continent, on the Sky channel News. Asked if he expected further widespread lockdowns in the coming months to prevent a second wave of infections, Hans Kluge simply replied: “No”.

“I’m optimistic”, he added, “but we cannot rule out localized containments.”

Qualifier of “good news” the reopening of schools in different countries, he added that “The day we beat the pandemic won’t necessarily be a vaccine day.

“It will happen when we have learned to live with the pandemic, and that day may be tomorrow”, he added.