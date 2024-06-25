A few weeks ago, the Miraflores palace became a kind of evangelical temple in which A few pastors did a ritual to support the presidential election of Nicolás Maduro and for him to ask for forgiveness for the “sins of his Government.””.

“As the authority of this country, I ask forgiveness on behalf of my government for the sins of pride, greed and lust,” said the president, who has been questioned for having multiple expressions of faith.

Maduro has declared himself Catholic, evangelical and also claims to read tarot cards.

“I cast my cards, but even my tarot cards say that they will not return,” the Venezuelan president said last year, referring to the opposition.

But, Maduro is also known for being a follower of the Indian guru Sai Baba. In addition, the Venezuelan president said that his grandparents were Sephardic Jews and both he and his son have shown a fascination with Santeria. This is why some wonder: who does Maduro pray to?

From consultations with ‘witches’ to meetings with gurus: the tradition of Chavistas in Venezuela

Maduro, Cilia Flores and Nicolás Jr. with the Indian guru Sai Baba (right).

In Venezuela it is not new that presidents consult with tarot readers or “witches” to direct the country’s destinies. Evenia Rengifo is one of the most famous. She nicknamed the “witch of power”achieved fame for being the guide of Carlos Andrés Pérez and many other personalities.

Hugo Chávez was no exception, with the addition that he brought his love for the spiritual to almost all State institutions and, due to its proximity to Cuba, Venezuela quickly opened the doors to Santeria. Suddenly, thousands of officials were wearing clothing typical of the sect of African origin.

Nicolás Maduro Guerra with Santeros.

Chavismo has never denied such practices. Even, Urban legends say that the exhumation of Simón Bolívar in 2010 was a witchcraft ritual. To this day there is talk of the “curse of Bolívar”, since several of those present died almost in a chain.

Several books even document the subject and include photographs taken inside Miraflores in which Santeria altars and other rituals are observed and which were never denied by the spokespersons of the ruling party.

And after so many accusations about the rituals performed by Chávez, who also spent all his years in office fighting with the Catholic Church to the point of removing subsidies, finally, months before his death, he was seen begging for his life to the Holy Christ of the Scream or of the Miracles. Over the years he also occasionally displayed a crucifix.

Nicolás Maduro seems to take the example and now that he finds himself in trouble, because the polls show him as a loser in the Venezuelan presidential elections on July 28decided to apologize for the negative acts of his Government and even a few months ago approved resources to improve Catholic churches while surrounded by evangelicals.

Syncretism and winning over the electorate, Maduro’s bets

Maduro uses religion for his convenience. That’s why quietly today he is a Catholic, tomorrow an Evangelical, the day after tomorrow a Santero, of the Eastern religion, a Muslim, whatever.

For Rodríguez, these days are important and the emotional fiber is moved not only by the electoral issue and everything that that entails, but Maduro also uses the possible canonization of Dr. José Gregorio Hernández, the Venezuelan blessed who moves the feelings of Catholics .

“All this is part of this Latin American political surrealism, which seeks to count on whatever, it is not known if it is true, it is not known if there is certainty, if their faith is clear, it is just a matter of convenience,” the priest reiterates.

For the priest, playing with religion is part of that strategy that only seeks to connect with people.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN Correspondent EL TIEMPO

CARACAS