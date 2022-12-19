No, the above is not an idle question and neither is it a momentary occurrence.

Actually it is about point To try to explain the importance of critical and investigative journalism in any democratic society, about attempt suffered by him journalist Ciro Gomez Leyva the night of Thursday, December 15, 2022.

And it is that he journalism, in general, but especially the genres of news, reportage and opinion are not only the clearest expression of the social antibodies capable of exposing in the public eye all social ills but, at the same time, are a threat to those who benefit from a sick society.

We refer to social diseases such as corruption, official inefficiency, abuse of power, compromise, “cochupo” and, above all, violence and organized crime.

Who gets in the way of an investigative journalist or a critical journalist in the Mexico of López Obrador?

Precisely to all those who see journalistic investigation and criticism as a danger to the proper functioning of the machinery of corruption, trade, official inefficiency, abuse of power and, especially, all “businesses” or ” the companies” that move around the so-called organized crime.

But the problem is even greater when today’s Mexican government, that of López Obrador, maintains a clear alliance with criminal groups to which it provides total impunity; groups that assume the tendency to kill journalists as a “fashionable sport”.

And it is that the paradox of the phenomenon “kills journalists” has its origin precisely in the presidential power; it comes from the government itself and from the president himself.

Why?

Because every day, in a bullying, offensive, slanderous and defamatory way, President López Obrador points his flaming finger at this or that critical journalist; about this or that media company and about this or that research work that exposes the intricacies of his failed government; that show the thieves in power and that show before the public eye the imposture called Fourth Transformation.

Indeed, the weight of the presidential word, the stigma thrown daily against critical journalists and the media that reveal the filthy management of Lopista, is behind the epidemic “kills journalists” that our country is experiencing; whether the Lopista fanatics and the criminal gang that took over Palacio like it or not,

And no, no one can continue to pretend with the “tacky” version that López Obrador has nothing to do with this epidemic that has cost the lives of 64 Mexican journalists in his four years in office – according to the record kept by the author. of the Political Itinerary–, since here and in any part of the world the presidential word, the media lynchings from the highest power; defamation and slander from the president always have consequences.

But neither can one appeal to the supposed “irresponsibility” of a “banana” political and social leader who does not understand the weight of his words and actions at the pinnacle of power.

No, it is clear enough –for anyone who wants to look critically– that for López Obrador “the best journalist is the silent journalist”; a maxim that the corrupt and criminal partners of the presidential power understand with their own mafia codes: “the best journalist is the dead journalist.”

And for that reason, because they know they are unpunished and because they have proven that nobody in Mexico cares about the life of a journalist, “journalists kill” swarm throughout the country; those who, in exchange for paying 30 coins, get a hit man to end the life of a journalist.

And why attack one of the most renowned Mexican journalists, like Ciro Gómez Leyva?

Precisely for this reason, because the epidemic “kills journalists” not only seeks to shut the mouths of investigative journalists and critics forever, but also to send a message of death to the rest of the union.

Woe to the one who dares because he will face the bullets of a hit man.

Since the crime of Manuel Buendía –which was a State crime–, the “journalists kill” had not risen to the highest levels of journalistic practice.

Today they dared again in the face of the “emergency” by the failed government of López Obrador and in the event that the opponents manage to regroup and oust the gangsters who hold it from power.

The truth is that in the face of a president cornered by his failures inside and outside the country, the lives of Mexican journalists will continue to depend on a thread, since López Obrador does not care about any life.

