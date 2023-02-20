In all fairness, during the course of Sunday there had been some reluctance to Still Water (EO), Simonka de Jong’s new documentary about young children being treated for cancer. De Jong’s previous documentary, Pilot mask, was still on the retina. That heartbreaking scene in which a boy with a brain tumor has to go into that scary tunnel again for an MRI and starts crying. It’s not exactly what a person looks forward to on Sunday evening.

Looked anyway, and that’s a good thing, because Still Water is just as penetrating, without being overpowering. De Jong followed three families for two years and this time did not focus on the child with cancer, but on the brothers and sisters. They seem to keep a low profile, De Jong saw, they don’t want to be a burden to mom and dad, don’t know what to do with their grief or take their anger out on another family member. Like Tim, who sometimes hits, he says, “but only Jens”.

Jette just tries to think as little as possible about her sister Fien’s brain stem cancer, she says. She spends a lot of time in her room, only coming down to eat. Can’t she talk to her parents about it? “No, actually with no one.” But she doesn’t want to talk about it at all. Her ten-year-old sister Maud says she finds it “annoying” to see her parents cry. Why? “I don’t want to see people so sad.” Their father, who has put the two uncomfortably giggly girls on the couch, explains that those tears are there – they will continue to come for a while. The camera pans to Maud’s wobbly feet, her father grabs them, she gives his hand a short pat with one finger. And then the monkey comes out of the sleeve. “I think it’s stupid that all tickets go to mom and to Fien.” Maud is still there. But dare to say that.

Sister Fien ultimately does not make it to her seventh birthday. And although her death is of course gripping, it is the scene in which Jette tells her class about the funeral that causes the real knot in your stomach. “Any questions?”, you hear a teacher say, after Jette openly explained how the family said goodbye to Fien. The class is silent, except for one boy. Afterwards, people clap, as if Jette just gave a presentation. You see her decide to put the sadness away again.

Another week

Perhaps Jette’s class would have done well on Sunday morning to the marathon of the fourth season of Another week (VPRO). In this youth documentary series, children between the ages of ten and thirteen are followed in the week before an exciting event. For example, there is Emelie (13) who tells how she became almost blind after a brain tumor and in a week she only wants to walk to school with a cane for the blind. And there is Redangelo (10) who has to move because of the many cracks in his North Groningen home. Exciting, but also fun, he emphasizes, because because their house is being demolished, he will soon be able to spray it completely with graffiti. “Even the outside!”

It’s the joyful candor of the kids throughout Another week which makes it a disarming series. Good, because 13-year-olds are not that open. The highlight is Sem (13), his favorite cow Nina will soon have a calf. Exciting, says Sem, because sometimes things go by themselves, and sometimes you have to help. He bought two cows with his own pocket money and a pig for his birthday. And he still has “thirty-three chickens”, two of which he will sell. “They come in the soup. Life and death, it’s that easy.” Sem’s parents are the fourth generation in the farming business, he hopes to become the fifth. If that’s still possible, at least. “Because you now have nitrogen measures, the government, the halving of the livestock population, 80 percent of the farmers have to leave, and well, things like that.”

