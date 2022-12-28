QUESTION ANSWER‘I often drive internationally on busy motorways’, says reader Loek van Dongen in the question & answer section of our car editors. ‘Who should I call if I end up on the shoulder with a breakdown and need to be towed away? Changing a tire yourself with a full luggage compartment is not an option.’

Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘Changing a tire on the emergency lane of a busy highway is certainly not a good idea either. Roadside assistance is regulated differently in each country. And sometimes on-site service is impossible or even prohibited.

In Germany, for example, the nationally operating Adac works in much the same way as ‘our’ Roadside Assistance. Similar organizations also exist in Italy, Switzerland and Austria.

But in France you have to call on a local garage or salvage company. You simply alert them there via 112. It usually means that your car is towed to the nearest garage.

ANWB members can also ask the ANWB Emergency Center for help. You can report a breakdown there not only by telephone, but also online or via the ANWB Road app.’

Our car editor Niek Schenk answers reader questions every week.

More questions and answers can be found in our file.





