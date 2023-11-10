Inter made a fool of themselves on social media: Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman of Green Day, was the protagonist of a scene in which he made fans choose between Milan and Inter. However, everything was misrepresented on social media
Inter also fueled this false belief by reporting a photo of Billie Joe Armstrongfrontman of Green Day, with an Inter shirt in hand. As if he had chosen the Nerazzurri and supported Inter. A gaffe that did not go unnoticed..
The Milan thus decided to prove his cousins lies, making fun of the story. Do Green Day support Milan or Inter? Let’s go to VARthe Rossoneri posted
