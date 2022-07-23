The expert group at WHO is not sure about the need to introduce an emergency because of monkeypox

There has been controversy among members of an expert group at the World Health Organization (WHO) over declaring a global emergency over an outbreak of monkeypox. About it informs RBC with reference to Reuters.

Two international agency sources close to the matter say that WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus is leaning towards declaring a state of emergency over the spread of a new disease, while other members of the Special Advisory Board appear unsure it’s necessary.

Sources also told Reuters that Ghebreyesus had previously agreed with the committee’s recommendations. The final decision on the introduction of an emergency in connection with the outbreak of monkeypox should be made on July 23.

Earlier it was reported that doctors in the United States for the first time discovered monkeypox in two children. One infected child was identified in California, the second in Washington, DC.