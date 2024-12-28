The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed this Saturday who narrowly escaped death during Thursday’s Israeli bombing of the airport in Yemen’s capital, controlled by the Houthi rebels.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has told the BBC in statements that he still felt ringing in his ears. On Thursday he was preparing to board a plane in Sana’a. «The noise was deafening. I still have ringing in my ears. It’s been more than 24 hours now. “I don’t know if it has affected my hearing,” he commented.

«The departure lounge next to us was hit, then the control tower. If the missile had deviated a little, it could have fallen on us,” he highlighted. On Thursday, Israel announced that it had attacked “military targets” of the Houthi rebels, including the Sana’a airport, and stated that it had responded to “repeated attacks” by these insurgents.





The Houthis, who control large parts of Yemen, including the capital, They have the support of Irandeclared enemy of Israel. The head of the WHO has considered that the protection of civilian facilities, provided for by international law, must be respected. “It doesn’t matter if I was there or not,” he insisted. Tedros I was visiting Yemen on behalf of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as part of a mission to secure the release of detained UN staff and to assess the health and humanitarian situation in this war-torn country.

