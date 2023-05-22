The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called this Monday (22), during the entity’s annual meeting, that member states become more involved in the ongoing negotiations to draw up a treaty against pandemics to prevent the effects caused by Covid-19 from recurring.

“I call on every state to engage constructively and urgently in the negotiations for the agreement against pandemics (…) so that the world never again has to face the devastation of a pandemic such as the covid”, highlighted Tedros on the second day. of the assembly.

“It must be a generational commitment that we will not repeat the panic and neglect that made this world so vulnerable,” recommended the WHO chief since 2017.

Tedros today took stock of the last 12 months of WHO work in 2022, marked by the declaration, just two weeks ago, of the end of the international emergency due to Covid-19, after it had caused about 20 million deaths, according to with the latest calculations of the organization.

“It was a moment of relief but also of reflection”, declared the director-general of the WHO, who highlighted that the world “continues to feel pain for the many losses and the terrible price paid by families, communities, societies and economies”.

In this sense, he warned that the end of Covid-19 as an international emergency “is not its end as a health threat”, and stated that there is still a risk of evolving into variants that generate new waves of infections and deaths.

“The danger of a new pathogen with even greater lethality also remains,” warned Tedros, noting that, therefore, it is necessary to build defense systems for future pandemics, which would include the treaty that the WHO hopes to finalize in 2024.

In addition to the fight against Covid-19 and monkeypox (whose international emergency also ended in May), the WHO responded to 70 health crises in 2022, “from the floods in Pakistan to Ebola in Uganda, the war in Ukraine and outbreaks of cholera in around 30 countries”, recalled Tedros.

WHO financed these operations with a special emergency fund created in 2014 (as a result of the Ebola outbreak that was declared in West Africa that year) and to which it allocated almost US$ 90 million in 2022.

In 2023, with crises like the one in Sudan and the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, another US$ 37 million has already been used.

Children without vaccines

Tedros also stressed that, despite the end of international emergencies due to Covid-19 and monkeypox, the one declared by the WHO since 2014 for polio still remains, with especially serious outbreaks in countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The head of the WHO cited other fronts of the organization’s fight, such as vaccination against multiple diseases, after about 67 million children around the world lost access to important immunization campaigns during the pandemic.

A situation that WHO wants to alleviate with a new campaign recently launched in order to increase childhood vaccination levels to at least return them to pre-pandemic levels.

In the fight against tuberculosis, the WHO recommended last year the first exclusively oral treatment, which reduces the application period from 18 to six months, and which has already been adopted in more than one hundred countries.

“However, we can only put an end to tuberculosis with effective vaccines”, said Tedros, recalling that programs to study and finance these drugs have been launched.

“If it was achieved with Covid-19, it should also be possible with tuberculosis”, he assured.

In the case of malaria, there is already a vaccine being tested, applied since 2021 in three countries (Malawi, Ghana and Kenya), where 1.5 million minors have already received it.

“Among those vaccinated, we saw a 30% reduction in severe cases of malaria and a 10% drop in infant mortality”, he emphasized.

Another important front for the WHO is the resistance to antimicrobials that some pathogens are developing.

In this regard, Tedros recalled the recent global decision to reduce by 30% this decade the use of antimicrobials in cultures (one of the factors that is causing the emergence of more resistant bacteria).

“Now that we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the WHO, we must commit even more to promoting health, making the world safer and serving the most vulnerable”, summarized the director-general at the end of his message.