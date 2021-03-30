The theory that the covid-causing coronavirus was able to escape from a laboratory in China deserves further investigation. This was declared, by surprise, the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the presentation to the member states of the final report of the WHO mission that investigated the origin of the pandemic in Wuhan (China) earlier this year.

Over the course of a month, between January 14 and February 10, a team of 17 international scientists examined – the first two weeks, quarantined from a hotel – together with many other Chinese colleagues the data and the main places related to it. with the first cases of the pandemic, detected in Wuhan in December 2019. Experts have concluded that the most probable origin is the jump of an animal – probably a bat – to the human being, very possibly through an intermediate species, not still determined. They consider it unlikely that the first contagion could come from frozen food, and “very unlikely” that the virus escaped from a laboratory. They recommend continuing research on the first hypotheses, and putting the last one aside.

“I don’t think this assessment (of the laboratories) has been extensive enough. More data and studies are necessary to reach more solid conclusions ”, pointed out Tedros, opening the possibility of a new mission in Wuhan in the future. in statements released by the WHO. “Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires more research, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am willing to send,” he said.

“Let me clearly state that, as far as WHO is concerned, all hypotheses are still on the table,” said the senior international official. Tedros has also been unusually critical: “In my conversations with the team, they expressed the difficulties they had in accessing the raw data. I hope that future collaborative studies will include more extensive and streamlined data sharing. “

The declarations of the director general of the WHO will sting, without a doubt, in Beijing. Over the past year, and since the beginning of the pandemic, China has been the subject of much criticism in the West, and especially by the US government led by Donald Trump, for its lack of transparency in managing the crisis. The Trump White House vehemently echoed the theory that the pandemic may have arisen from a laboratory, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where viruses were being investigated in bats. Beijing always denied that possibility and, instead, some of its spokesmen even hinted that the covid could reach Wuhan brought by US soldiers who participated in the military games held in that city in October 2019.

Political pressures

When presenting the report at a press conference, the head of the international mission, the Danish Peter Ben Embarek, acknowledged that the team felt political pressure – “also from outside China” -, but stressed that it never received them to eliminate nothing in the final report. The mission, highly politicized from the start, suffered delays and incidents, amid criticism that Beijing was hindering its arrival.

The report of the experts who visited Wuhan between January and February does not contain, in itself, great revelations, although they do provide some details and details to add to the conclusions they had already advanced before concluding their mission in that city.

The report suggests that in December 2019 there was a transmission in Wuhan that was not identified as such, and possibly even earlier. The leap to the human being could possibly occur between September and December 2019, and within those dates the most plausible time frame is between the end of November and the beginning of December, the 123-page report points out. The first confirmed case dates from December 8.

“But to understand the first cases, scientists would benefit from full access to data, including biological samples, from at least September 2019,” said Tedros in his statements.

Where exactly the virus emerged is another of the big questions that the mission has not been able to clarify. Experts recommend more research in China and surrounding countries, especially where there are large populations of bats similar to those in which viruses related to SARS-COV2 have been identified.

Initially, it had been considered that the origin of the pandemic was in the Huanan seafood market, in Wuhan, where all kinds of wild animals were sold, although the possibility had already been ruled out before the mission. Some of the first cases did have links to the market, but others did not. The WHO researchers consider that the site, which is very busy and has more than 600 stalls lined up along narrow corridors, was not necessarily the source, but it could have acted as an amplifier of the contagion.

Among its recommendations, the report includes a detailed examination of the market supply chains and further studies in the farms of origin of the animals that were sold there, to examine the role that these animals may have played in the spread of the disease.

The text recalls that some studies, “for the moment, of limited quality”, point to the possibility that the virus was already circulating, without being identified, in other countries – France, Italy or Spain – even months before the confirmation of the virus. first case in Wuhan, officially on December 8, 2019. Despite the limited reliability of these reports, the document of the international experts of the WHO recommends investigating these cases, in case they turn out to be some of the first incidents of circulation of the virus.

Asked about it in the press conference, the head of the international mission, Peter Ben Embarek, has responded that it could be “perfectly possible” that in October or November 2019 there were cases of covid circulating through Wuhan, a city with important connections with the outside, which could have caused the disease to spread abroad earlier than previously believed.