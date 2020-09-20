Natalia Vodianova and Antoine Arnault. Photo: www.globallookpress.com/ Sebastien fremont

Russian model Natalia Vodianova married french entrepreneur Antoine Arnault… According to the magazine Tatler, the painting took place at the City Hall of Paris, was present at the wedding procedure Mayor of the city Anne Hidalgo…

Natalia Vodianova announced her engagement to Arno in January 2020. She further explained that she received an offer to marry on her 37th birthday, February 28, 2019.

What is known about Antoine Arnault?

Antoine Arnault was born on June 4, 1977 in the family of one of the richest people in France, President of the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy group of companies Bernard Arnault and his first wife, Anna Devavren…

Antoine Arnault works for his father’s company. He originally worked in the advertising department for Louis Vuitton, and in 2007 became the brand’s communications director.

Since 2011, Arnault has been the CEO of Berluti and has been developing the LVMH brand. According to foreign media reports, according to the results of his work, over three years, Berluti’s business grew from $ 45 million to about $ 130 million a year in sales.

In 2013, Antoine became Chairman of the Board of Directors of Loro Piana.

The businessman met Natalia Vodianova in 2008 on the set of an advertising campaign for Louis Vuitton. The couple began a relationship in 2011. In 2014, they had their first child together Maxim, and in 2016 – son Novel…