“Who did I think about at the finish line? My grandfather”

At the stage of the Tour de France on the Mur de Bretagne, Mathieu Van der Poel triumphed. Interviewed after the race, the Dutch champion was moved by the memory of his grandfather Raymond Poulidor, who passed away in 2019. And it is precisely to the late legend of cycling that his grandson wanted to dedicate the victory

